Hamas issued an official statement condemning Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's remarks about the expansion of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

According to the terror organization, these communities are intended to harm the rights of Palestinians and strengthen Israeli control over the area.

Hamas claims that this is an ongoing policy aimed at changing the demographic reality on the ground and strengthening Israeli presence in areas subject to international dispute.

Hamas warns that "Palestinian resistance in the West Bank will continue and any attempt to expand communities will be responded with active opposition." According to Hamas, the expansion of communities constitutes a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions, which state that these are illegal. Hamas emphasizes that these actions require intervention from the international community to prevent further deterioration of the situation on the ground.

The terrorist organization calls on Arab countries and international organizations to intervene and act to stop the continuation of demographic expansion. Hamas points an accusing finger at what it terms "international silence," which, it claims, allows Israel to continue its policy without interruption, while countries around the world should be taking practical steps, and not be satisfied with mere condemnations.

Hamas asserts that the expansion of Jewish communities endangers the prospects for a political solution and undermines regional stability. The organization warns that if this continues, the political situation will escalate on the ground and may trigger a renewed outbreak of conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians.