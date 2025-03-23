The IDF Spokesperson issued a warning in Arabic on Sunday morning to the residents of Gaza to evacuate from the Tel Sultan area in Rafah.

In addition to outlining the exact map of the Tel Sultan area, the IDF Spokesperson said that "this is a dangerous combat zone. We are launching an attack – evacuate immediately."

Last Thursday, IDF forces launched a ground operation in the area of the Shabura neighborhood in Rafah and destroyed a number of terrorist infrastructures.

IDF forces destroyed a terrorist infrastructure in northern Gaza that had been used in recent months as a command and control compound for Hamas terrorists, where they planned and executed terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said last week, "We can already see that military pressure is affecting Hamas' position. We will not stop until the hostages are released."