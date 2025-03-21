The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Friday that they had conducted an intelligence-based strike on Thursday and eliminated the terrorist Osama Tabash, who served as the head of Hamas' Military Intelligence in southern Gaza and as the head of Hamas' Surveillance and Targeting Unit.

Tabash was a senior Hamas terrorist and was a significant source of operational knowledge for the terrorist organization and held various senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade. Over the years, he was involved in terrorist activities and directing attacks, including a suicide bombing carried out in 2005 at the Gush Katif junction in the Gaza Strip, in which ISA coordinator Oded Sharon was killed, noted the joint statement.

As part of his last role, Tabash was responsible for formulating Hamas' combat strategy on the ground, including coordinating the intelligence of Hamas' military wing in southern Gaza and leading their activities in the area.

Additionally, over the past year, he was involved in Hamas' force-building efforts and worked to rebuild its military capabilities following the damage it sustained during the war.

The Surveillance and Targeting Unit, which he led, is responsible for collecting visual intelligence to generate targets for the Hamas terrorist organization in Israeli territory and the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, as part of his role, he was responsible for planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the October 7th Massacre carried out by the terrorist organization on Israeli communities in southern Israel.

Throughout the war, he also led Hamas' Surveillance Unit, which gathered intelligence and monitored IDF operations, directed attacks at IDF troops, and played a key role in shaping Hamas' perception of the IDF and its activities.

“His elimination impairs Hamas' intelligence-gathering capabilities and its attempts to harm IDF troops operating in the area,” said the statement.

