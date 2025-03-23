The Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved the proposal of the Minister in the Ministry of Defense, Bezalel Smotrich, to authorize the splitting of 13 communities in Judea and Samaria from their adjacent communities and to work toward recognizing them as independent communities.

The move, led by Minister Smotrich as part of the work of the Settlement Administration under his responsibility, is taking place against the backdrop of the approval of tens of thousands of housing units in Judea and Samaria and constitutes another significant step in the process of normalization and regulation of the settlement enterprise.

The list of communities included in the latest move: Alon, Harasha, Kerem Reim, Neria, Migron, Shvut Rachel, Avnat, Brosh HaBika, Leshem, Nofei Nehemia, Tal Menashe, Ibei HaNahal, and Gevaot.

Until now, these communities were formally considered part of their "parent" communities, sometimes for decades, which caused numerous difficulties in their day-to-day management. Recognizing each of them as an independent community in practice is an important step that will greatly assist in their advancement and development.

Minister Smotrich said, "We continue, with God's help, to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlement enterprise. Instead of hiding and apologizing – we raise the flag, build, and settle. This is another important step toward de facto sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."