The hesder yeshiva in Sderot has launched the second volume of the series 'Gvulcha Shalom' (Peace In Your Borders), authored by Rabbi Ariel Bareli, the Rabbi of Beit El.

This book extensively deals with issues of protection, slander, and sexual abuse, focusing on cases that reach the Rabbinical court for protected individuals.

One of the main examples in the book presents a case where a woman demands financial compensation from an employer whom she claims sexually harassed her and exploited her mental distress and economic dependence. The employer, on his part, admits the facts but claims that everything that happened was with full consent.

Rabbi Bareli chose to present this case to illustrate the complexity of approaching a Rabbinical court with such sensitive issues.

He emphasized the woman's argument, which is that her consent did not stem from free choice but from emotional dependence and exploitation of her severe mental state. The basis for this is the fact that the woman has been receiving long-term psychological treatment, with a professional opinion diagnosing her with post-trauma following the event, including accompanying symptoms of suicidal thoughts, depression, and dysfunction.

Rabbi Bareli's conclusion is that the employer should bear the cost of the woman's psychological treatment, as he admits the facts - and the court is authorized to mandate in such cases.

During the event, the mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, praised Rabbi Bareli for his involvement in this sensitive and important subject, saying: "I encourage you to continue dealing with this important issue, with both courage and humility. Every educator in Israel should meet with this significant book."

Rabbi Bareli addressed the yeshiva students, calling on them to be alert to their surroundings, to be aware of friends who might be harmed and actions that stir discomfort, and to alert others. He emphasized that "one offender can affect dozens of people, and we are commanded "Do not stand by the blood of your neighbor."