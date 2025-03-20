The Defense Ministry, National Security Ministry, and Captives and Missing office in the Prime Minister's Office are advancing a legislative memorandum to provide the hostages who returned to Israel with additional benefits.

The memorandum, published Thursday morning for public comment, proposes that every hostage, whether civilian or military, who returns from captivity be automatically eligible for 100% disability status, whether as a terror victim or as an injured IDF soldier.

Under the proposal, the returned hostages will have their status updated automatically, and will not need to appear before a medical committee. The status will be lifelong, and include rights in the fields of health, employment, and housing, as well as tax exemptions and additional benefits.

In addition, every returned captive will receive free health treatments for an unlimited time.

The public has 21 days to issue responses to the proposal.