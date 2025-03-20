In the wake of growing concerns over antisemitism, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver has released a new survey that paints a stark picture of the challenges facing the Jewish community in British Columbia.

The findings, published on Wednesday ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, reveal an alarming rise in discrimination, heightened insecurity, and significant mental health struggles.

According to the survey, 62% of Jewish community members reported experiencing at least one antisemitic incident, while 61% have struggled with mental health issues since October 7, 2023. Even more troubling, 85% of respondents said antisemitism had "increased a lot," and 93% feel “less secure” now than they did before October 7. Only 4% said they feel just as secure today.

“We know our community is resilient – we have survived persecution for more than 2,000 years and we will keep coming together to survive the next two millennia,” said Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver. “Rising antisemitism is a problem here in B.C. and across the country. This survey puts real numbers to what we’ve all been feeling. The impact has been large, with more than 60% of our community facing an incident or a mental health challenge.”

The data highlights the extent of discrimination in everyday life. Since October 7, the survey shows, 16% of respondents experienced one antisemitic incident, while 46% reported experiencing multiple incidents. These acts of hate ranged from verbal abuse in person (65%) and online (62%) to vandalism (37%) and physical attacks (5%).

Antisemitic incidents occurred in a variety of public spaces, including parks and libraries (55%), workplaces (32%), post-secondary institutions (19%), public sector unions (17%), and arts events (12%). The workplace statistics are particularly concerning, with reports of antisemitism in healthcare (33%), education (30%), arts and culture (12%), and the provincial government/public service sector (10%).

Mental health struggles were another key concern, with 90% of those who reported issues citing anxiety, 70% experiencing anger, 65% expressing fear, and 61% suffering from depression. A significant portion of the community has also altered their behavior due to safety concerns—61% have avoided wearing items that identify them as Jewish, and 65% have avoided certain places and events out of fear.

“I wish these results were surprising, but unfortunately, they are not," said Nico Slobinsky, Vice President – Pacific Region at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA). "I want to thank our allies for standing with us to fight the oldest of hatreds. The Jewish community has faced growing hate since the massacres of October 7, 2023. Since then, CIJA and Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver have worked together with a wide cross-section of community groups to mitigate the impacts.”

“We will continue to shine a light on antisemitism, not just on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, but every single day,” Slobinsky added.