The investigation into the October 7 attack in Kibbutz Alumim, published this evening (Wednesday), shows that under the cover of the hundreds of rockets that Hamas launched towards the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7, terrorists from Hamas's Nuhkba unit arrived at the kibbutz on motorcycles.

At 07:09, the terrorists murdered ten foreign workers near the main gate, next to Highway 232, and then set up an ambush there.

At 07:24, the terrorists, while fleeing back to Gaza, stopped at the foreign workers' residence not far from the entrance gate to the kibbutz, where they murdered 20 of the foreign citizens. The investigation revealed that the terrorists had built positions between the residences and the dairy, and the security forces' attempts to reach them failed.

At 07:30, Ofek Atun and Tamar Kam, who managed to escape the Nova music festival massacre with their vehicle, arrived at the kibbutz and entered the shelter. They later hid near one of the houses inside the kibbutz. Under the cover of chaos, the local security squad arrived at the scene to rescue civilians.

Atun, according to the investigation, thought that one of the members of the local security squad was a terrorist. He took a knife and approached one of them, causing them to shoot him dead. Later, members of the security squad also shot Kam, who approached them. After she was wounded, the security personnel realized that they were two Israeli civilians. Tamar was taken to the hospital and is still in rehabilitation.