The IDF published today (Wednesday) the findings of the operational investigation into the battle in Kibbutz Alumim and the surrounding area, as part of the Hamas attack on October 7.

The investigation shows that the IDF failed in its mission to defend the town, when about 100 terrorists – most of them from Hamas' Nuhkba Force – infiltrated the area.

The investigation emphasized that alongside the operational errors, including in the use of force, the fighting in the Alumim area included a series of acts of heroism and supreme courage on the part of the local forces, commanders and security forces who fought in the area, which resulted in the rescue of many residents.

During the infiltration, a serious mistake in identification occurred: a couple who had escaped from the Nova music festival party entered a house on the kibbutz, and the residents of the house - who were in their safe room, reported that there were "terrorists in the house."

A squad was called to the site to rescue the residents, who were safely extracted. However, the couple was shot due to the mistaken identification. The man was killed and the woman was seriously wounded.