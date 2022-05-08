The terrorist killed during infiltration into Tekoa

An Arab terrorist was shot and killed while attempting to infiltrate into an Israeli town south of Jerusalem Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the town of Tekoa in the Gush Etzion area, when the terrorist was climbing a fence outside the home of a member of the town's rapid response team.

The resident spotted the terrorist and ordered him to halt. After the terrorist ignored him, the resident opened fire, killing the terrorist.

Israeli security forces were dispatched to Tekoa and launched a security sweep of the surrounding area, searching for any other terrorists potentially involved in the abortive infiltration.

Local officials have called on residents to remain indoors until security forces have verified that the threat has been removed.

Earlier on Sunday, a terrorist stabbed a Border Police officer near the Old City of Jerusalem. Other officers at the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist.

The officer was moderately wounded, while the terrorist, a 19-year-old Ramallah resident, is listed in serious condition.

