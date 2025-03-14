Sirens warning of a suspected infiltration of terrorists were sounded on Friday evening, around 8:45 p.m., in the community of Harasha in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Residents were asked to immediately enter a protected space inside their homes, lock the door securely, avoid standing in front of the door or window, and refrain from movement or noise.

About 25 minutes later, the Home Front Command stated that the incident has concluded and residents are permitted to leave homes their and move around the area without restrictions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, a number of suspects were identified near the community of Harasha.”

“IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and opened fire toward the suspects. The suspects fled the scene and the soldiers began conducting searches to locate them in the area,” it added.

The statement stressed that there is no concern of an infiltration into the community.

