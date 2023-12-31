Due to numerous requests from the authorities and several towns throughout Israel, and in light of the recent attacks and attempted intrusions into farms throughout Israel, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, has increased the pace of training and distributing security dogs to civilian security coordinators and emergency squads.

These dogs are trained to deter threats, detect suspicious movements, and aid in neutralizing threats and terrorists who are attempting to intrude into towns.

The IDU has also arranged supplementary lessons and training for security personnel in which they learn to use the dogs for protection.

The classes range from the first stages of training to the practical use of the dog as part of a security force.