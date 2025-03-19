The IDF has decided to dismiss an officer from reserve duty following his call to refuse to take part in the fighting.

The decision was made after the soldier published a post on social media in which he wrote, "What will most help protect my people now is to refuse to take part in the fighting, in the service of a bunch of filthy traitors, and in complete contrast to the interests of the Israeli society."

Following the post, the defense establishment examined his status in the reserves, and after deliberations decided to dismiss him. A post he published in the past indicates that he was a non-combat soldier.

After learning of his dismissal, he wrote: "I stand behind every word I posted in this tweet and others. I said the same thing regarding the dismissal."

He explained that "every person must have his own red lines. As far as I'm concerned, they were crossed a long time ago. I will not take part in an action that is motivated by external interests. All this is under a regime that has long since lost all legitimacy and focuses only on preserving its power."

Instead of condemning his support for refusing service, he was supported by dozens of left-wing reading, who expressed appreciation for the move. One of them wrote: "You chose the right way," others called him "a hero of Israel."

On the other hand, right-wing users were shocked by the remarks and the support for the recurring refusal. One of them wrote to him: "I am much calmer that someone like you will not be wearing the sacred uniform of the IDF."

Yesterday, the IDF announced that the reserve service of Alon Gur, a combat navigator in the Air Force, has been permanently terminated after he announced that he refuses to continue his service.

Gur is a 43-year-old navigator, married and father of three children, who served in the active reserves for 16 years. For the past five years has managed a leadership center and headed a pre-military preparatory program.