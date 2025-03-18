The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that the service of a reserve combat navigator in the Air Force has been permanently terminated, after he announced that he refuses to serve.

The 43-year-old navigator, who is married and has three children, has served in active reserves for sixteen years, and for the past five years has headed a leadership center and a pre-military preparatory program (mechina).

In a statement he released today, he wrote that throughout his service, he served under many governments that he did not vote for, but he always had confidence in the system and the security considerations.

He added that since October 7th, he continued to serve without hesitation out of a sense of mission.

However, today he informed his squadron commander that he could not continue, noting: "This morning I broke down. At a point when the state is once again abandoning its citizens knowingly and in broad daylight, at a point where cynical and cold political considerations outweigh all other considerations, at a point where human life has lost its value, at a point where a government attacks its gatekeepers in every possible way, at a point where the king has become more important than the kingdom – no more."

Following his announcement, the IDF announced the immediate and permanent termination of his service.