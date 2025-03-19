A new book by Hagai Maximov, "The Parsha and Holidays in Rhyme," offers rhymes on the weekly Torah portion alongside an easy interpretation for the whole family - and a moving message of remembrance and memorial.

The book is dedicated to the memory of Sgt. Yael Leibushor, 20, who served as a lookout at the IDF's base in Nahal Oz and was murdered during the October 7 massacre.

The book's title is written in a font made from Leibushor's handwriting, as part of the, "Sign of Life" initiative.

The idea was born three years ago, when Maximov found a rhyming section in the Torah portion (parsha) of Vayigash, where Joseph exposes his identity to his brothers. The rhyme inspired him to use his innate talent for rhyming to tell each parsha's story in a unique way. During his work, he understood there was a need to focus on significant events in each parsha, and he went back to touch up his work.

Gili Leibushor, Yael's mother, said that the memorial project was born from an initiative by graphic designers, who volunteer to create fonts based off the handwriting of the fallen. Yael's handwriting was taken from her personal diary, in which she related her trips with the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel. "To study handwriting is to study a person," Gili said.

The "Yael" font is now freely available for use, but for Maximov, this was not enough: He asked Yael's family for special permission to integrate it into his book.

"Everyone can use a font, but he wanted to create a connection and ensure that we would be happy with it. If Yael's handwriting helps someone fulfill their dream - what could be better than that?" she explained.

Gili added that her family is "secular, but preserves an affiliation. We are not Torah observant, but we seek to remain part of the Jewish nation, in our own way. This nation has an understanding, humanity, and goodness of heart - and I seek to remain part of it, out of my own logic."