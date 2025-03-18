Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on the government not to pass a budget during wartime that allows the haredi population to avoid the military draft the rest of Israel's Jewish population is subject.

"In war - everyone stands up. Right and left, government supporters and opponents. There is no refusal and no 'failure to appear.' Period," Bennett stated.

He noted that "Hamas wants to destroy us all. In war - while our soldiers and reservists are sent to the front, the government cannot pass a budget that encourages draft evasion.

"Dear MKs, do not give in to this terrible injustice," Bennett said. "In war - the people of Israel are united, and that's the only way to win."

The former prime minister's call comes as Israel launched a surprise series of airstrikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning. The decision to resume combat operations in Gaza was undertaken after Hamas stalled negotiations to extend the ceasefire and release the remaining hostages.