The legal advisory team identified on Monday afternoon a 2016 government decision stating that the dismissal of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar would need to go through the Senior Appointments Committee, reported Haaretz.

The 2016 government decision says that the Senior Appointments Committee is required to recommend the dismissal of anyone it had itself approved, including the Shin Bet chief.

If the legal advisory team indeed demands that the decision to dismiss the Shin Bet chief be passed through the Senior Appointments Committee, this could delay Bar’s dismissal and even prevent it.

In addition, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to disqualify two committee members, which would prevent the formation of a quorum necessary to make a legally binding decision.

According to the report, Roi Kahlon may be disqualified from voting on the matter due to restrictions imposed on him by Baharav-Miara, and the same applies to Professor Talia Einhorn, as she is the mother of Srulik Einhorn, whose name has been linked to the Qatar affair.