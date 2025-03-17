Khaled Mashaal, head of the Hamas terrorist organization abroad, recently rejected US President Donald Trump’s Gaza relocation plan, while stating that it is the "path of jihad and resistance" that will take back people's homeland, restore honor, and liberate the prisoners.

Mashaal stressed that Palestinian Arab rights “will be drawn up on the battlefield, not determined in foreign capital cities.” He rejected the notion that Palestinian Arabs would find an "alternative" homeland, have a political regime imposed upon them, or surrender their weapons.

Mashaal’s comments were made at an event for released Hamas prisoners in Egypt. A video of the comments was uploaded to Hamas’ Telegram channel on March 10, 2025 and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

"The danger is no longer limited to Gaza and the West Bank – Egypt is in danger, and so are Jordan and Saudi Arabia. After all, some leaders in the region or in the world are thinking about the deportation of the Palestinians to some of these countries," claimed the top Hamas official.

"Without October 6 [1973], Sinai would not have returned [to Egypt], and without October 7 [2023], we will not take Palestine back. It is the path of Jihad and resistance that can take one's homeland back, restore honor and freedom, and liberate the prisoners. The Oslo Accords brought about the release of a small number of prisoners, but the [ceasefire] deal and the Al-Aqsa Flood have brought back thousands of our people's prisoners, with the help of Allah," he added.

"The people of Palestine will only be governed by themselves. No political regime will be imposed upon the people of Palestine. The weapons of the people will not be taken from them, so long as they are under occupation. The future will not be drawn up in the capital cities of the West or East. The [people's] rights will be drawn up on the battlefield. These rights will not be restored in the Security Council, but in the recruitment office. Two thousand verbal shells are not worth one made of steel," stated Mashaal.

Trump’s Gaza plan, which he presented during a recent press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stipulated for the US to take over the Gaza Strip and rebuild it after the war with Israel, while local residents would relocate to countries such as Jordan and Egypt.

Arab countries have rejected the plan outright and instead endorsed an Egyptian plan aimed at the reconstruction of Gaza, which carries a $53 billion price tag.