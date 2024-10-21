Hamas leader abroad Khaled Masha'al has promised that the terror group will continue fighting Israel, even after the elimination of the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Speaking in Istanbul, Turkey, Masha'al said, "Hamas will continue to be faithful to its path, to the path of the martyrs, to its principles, values, and strategy in its leadership and its struggle, and it will not abandon its legacy."

"The Hamas leadership will continue to work to end the aggression," he said.

In a message to Gaza residents, he added, "We will work to remove from you this injustice, to end the aggression and the acts of massacre, in everything we can reach - forcefully, and with a desire in the negotiations, we will search every option, and we will be open to every solution which will ensure our rights and remove the injustice from you, end the aggression, and bring about the removal of the occupation from our land."

Masha'al also emphasized that, "When Hamas waved the flag of jihad alongside its brothers in the forces of resistance, it stood by its strategy on this path, until it will return the land and purify Jerusalem and the places holy to Christianity and Islam."