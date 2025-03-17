Knesset members from the opposition appealed to the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, demanding an urgent discussion with the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister.

The letter was signed by MKs Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity Party), Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid), Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid), Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid), Sharon Nir (Yisrael Beytenu), and Merav Michaeli (The Democrats). They argue that the government is not working to achieve the war’s objectives, a fact they claim is harming Israel’s security and national interests.

In their letter, the MKs noted that in recent days, updates have been received regarding the rebuilding of the military strength of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, such that Hamas now has over 25,000 armed terrorists, and Islamic Jihad has around 5,000 terrorists.

The MKs added that the government is not advancing the return of the hostages or the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, and is even acting contrary to the decisions of the War Cabinet from May 27, 2024, as well as a government decision that approved phases B and C of the war to achieve the objective of returning the hostages.

The MKs further noted that the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister are not complying with the Security Service Law and the ruling of the Supreme Court, which mandates the immediate conscription of yeshiva students.

"All of these actions are harming Israel’s security and national interests," the MKs emphasized in their demand, calling for an urgent convening of the committee in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister.