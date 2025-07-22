Political sources claimed Monday evening that MK Yuli Edelstein was offered the opportunity to retain his position as chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on condition that the Draft Law be transferred to another committee. According to the report, Edelstein declined the offer.

Coalition leaders rejected the claim outright, stating: "That’s a lie. It never happened."

Earlier Monday, Likud faction chairman MK Ofir Katz announced that elections for the committee chairmanship will take place this coming Wednesday.

So far, MKs Hanoch Milwidsky, Nissim Vaturi, and Eli Dallal have declared their candidacy for the role - one of the most central and influential posts in the Knesset. Edelstein is also expected to run again.

Criticism of Edelstein within Likud has mounted over his refusal to advance the Draft Law as demanded by haredi MKs, with support from some Likud members.

Former MK Gadi Eisenkot responded sharply: “The intention to oust Yuli Edelstein and appoint a puppet on behalf of Benjamin Netanyahu is further evidence of the Prime Minister’s cynicism and irresponsibility. He is responsible for the greatest failure since the establishment of the state - sacrificing the IDF’s character as a people’s army and weakening the Knesset’s legislative authority, all for political survival.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett added: “Likud is stabbing the soldiers in the back. There’s no right-wing, no Zionism, no responsibility - only one law: whoever doesn’t support the draft-dodging law gets ousted. A disgraceful government - go home!”

Milwidsky defended the move to replace Edelstein, citing ongoing friction: “Edelstein has long behaved confrontationally toward the Prime Minister, the movement’s chairman, members of the Likud faction, and other coalition factions - causing a severe coalition crisis.”

He continued: “A committee chairman elected by the Likud cannot function as a one-man faction. He must represent the views of the faction that elected him.”

“In this situation,” Milwidsky explained, “whether the Draft Law advances or not, and in order to preserve a stable coalition until the current Knesset term ends in October 2026, there’s no choice but to replace the committee chairman through democratic internal elections.”

MK Nissim Vaturi spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and hinted that Edelstein’s re-election is unlikely.

“I don’t know if it’s about ousting Edelstein, but we are clearly in the next stage - seeking a chairman who can present a viable Draft Law,” Vaturi said.

Vaturi dismissed opposition threats to boycott committee discussions if Edelstein is removed. “What’s next? Will they jump off a roof if I’m elected? Their statements are a joke. In the previous government, coalition members lacked committee roles, and the Knesset still functioned.”

He also brushed off the legal counsel’s concerns regarding a lenient Draft Law. “I’ve passed legislation before despite opposition from the Knesset’s legal counsel. I believe we can find a solution suitable for all of Israel.”

“If I become committee chairman,” he concluded, “I will soon bring forward a Draft Law that includes the haredim and has the consensus of all coalition factions. And we will continue to crush terrorism.”