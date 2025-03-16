IDF forces attacked and killed two terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, who were acting as lookouts and were involved in directing terrorist operations in the Yatar and Mis El Jabal areas in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stated, "Earlier today, the IDF struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists who were surveillance operatives and took part in directing terror attacks in the area of Yatar and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon."

"The terrorists' activity constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the military added.

On Saturday, the IAF struck a terrorist cell in the Beit Lahia area, among them was a terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre.

The terrorists who were struck were operating a drone intended to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

“Based on intelligence regarding the terrorist activity in the area, it can be determined that the drone was consistently used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, as well as during its activities today,” said the IDF.