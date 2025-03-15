The Iranian regime is utilizing advanced technological means, including drones and facial recognition systems, to persecute women who do not adhere to hijab regulations.

A new report published by the UN highlights that the Iranian regime is attempting to enforce hijab compliance and adherence to Islamic dress codes using surveillance methods and advanced technology.

One notable tool mentioned in the report is the Nazer application, which enables citizens to report women who do not wear hijab in public or violate dress codes in Iran. UN researchers who investigated the regime's actions against women in Iran over the past two years accuse the Tehran leadership of systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity, particularly against women and young girls.

The 'Nazer' application allows users to upload the license plate, location, and time of a vehicle where a woman is not wearing a hijab. The app then 'flags' the vehicle online and alerts the police. It also sends a real-time text message to the registered owner warning them that they have been identified as violating hijab laws and that their vehicle will be confiscated if they ignore these warnings.

Additionally, researchers note the use of drones, facial recognition systems, CCTV, and other technologies employed by the regime in Tehran, all aimed at coercing women in Iran to comply with stringent dress codes or face arrest by the Iranian morality police. The report details that some women and girls who were arrested have fallen victim to severe torture in prisons.