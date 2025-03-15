The US Senate on Thursday night unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution affirming that Hamas cannot retain any political or military control of the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was introduced by US Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Jackie Rosen (D-Nevada), Katie Britt (R-Alabama) and John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania).

“I am very pleased the entire U.S. Senate spoke with moral clarity when it comes to the barbaric terrorist organization called Hamas. With one voice, the Senate said Hamas cannot be in charge of Gaza militarily or politically ever again. That is the right and only answer. I am very proud of my Senate colleagues,” said Senator Graham.

“Hamas is an anathema — to Palestinians and Israelis alike, indeed to all who live in the region. Their barbarity and inhumanity is a terrorist scourge — demonstrated most tragically in the October 7 massacre — and a major barrier to peace and stability. Eliminating Hamas ought to be common ground as a paramount goal,” Senator Blumenthal stressed.

Senator Cotton added, “Hamas is a group of murderous terrorists with American and Israeli blood on their hands. The United States must back Israel to the hilt and help ensure Hamas isn’t allowed to retain any political or military control in Gaza.”

Senator Rosen noted, “On October 7th, Hamas terrorists murdered, raped, and kidnapped innocent civilians. In order to best ensure the safety and security of Israel, as well as the Palestinian people, Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in power in Gaza in any capacity. I’m proud to have helped introduce and pass this bipartisan resolution to support our democratic ally Israel and reaffirm the need to remove Hamas from power.”

“I’m grateful for Senator Graham’s leadership in passing this resolution affirming Hamas cannot retain any control of the Gaza Strip and calling for our nation to use every tool in our toolbox to halt all sources of funding for Iranian-backed terrorists. The threat of Hamas must be ended permanently. Our support for Israel’s right to defend herself is unwavering as they work to bring every single hostage home. Only through strength can we achieve lasting, sustainable peace,” said Senator Britt.

Senator Fetterman urged, “Hamas must be cut off from any grip on power. I stand with Israel and remain committed to its right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists who threaten its sovereignty and its people. The devastation in Gaza is on Hamas — and they will be held accountable. I’m going to keep fighting for the release of every hostage and for real peace in the region.”

The resolution affirms that Hamas cannot be allowed to retain any political or military control in the Gaza Strip, and calls upon the President to use all economic and diplomatic tools possible to halt all sources of funding for Hamas from the Islamic Republic of Iran and all other sources of revenue. It also supports the State of Israel as it continues to defend its sovereignty against attacks from Hamas, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all other Iranian proxies.