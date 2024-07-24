Nearly half of House and Senate Democrats were absent from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, Axios reported following the address.

According to the report, about 100 House Democrats and 28 Senate Democrats were in the House chamber for Netanyahu's speech, meaning around half of both caucuses were absent.

Among those to ditch the address were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Also not in attendance was Vice President Kamala Harris, who as Vice President, acts as the President of the Senate, and usually is present for such events.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) attacked the Vice President for boycotting the address: "It's outrageous to me and inexcusable that Kamala Harris is boycotting this joint session. This a historic moment, it's an important moment for the country, the gravity of this situation can not be overstated. And yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat. As you all know, as the Vice President and as the President of the Senate, she is supposed to be seated next to me at the rostrum. She will not be there because she refuses to attend. She needs to be held accountable for that, she needs to be asked very serious questions about why."

While the majority of the far-left boycotted the speech, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), attended the address wearing kaffiyeh and held up a sign reading "War criminal" and "guilty of genocide."