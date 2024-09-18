US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and several of his colleagues released a joint statement regarding the proposed resolution by the Palestinian Mission to the UN to end Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.

"Ahead of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, the Palestinian Mission to the UN has submitted a disgraceful and flagrant resolution targeting the Jewish State of Israel and its rightful control over its historic homeland. The resolution could be voted on as early as this week," the statement explains.

“This proposal introduced by the Palestinian delegation, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, is an absolute disgrace that rewards terrorism. It is a clear insult to the Jewish people and anyone who understands history," the Senators wrote.

They added: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas and affiliated Palestinian terrorist groups against innocent Israeli civilians, which involved murder, mutilation, and sexual violence, the international community must unequivocally unite against this evil, one-sided effort to delegitimize Israel. Instead of proposing biased and counter-productive initiatives, which will do nothing to advance a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, the international community must focus its energy and resources on ensuring Hamas and other terrorist groups are completely destroyed. We must remain firm to ensure every single hostage held by these terrorists is safely returned to their loved ones.”

Joining the statement were Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Tim Scott (R-SC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Jim Risch (R-ID), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), John Kennedy (R-LA), John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ted Budd (R-NC), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), J.D. Vance (R-OH), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Josh Hawley (R-MO), James Lankford (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Thune (R-SD), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL).