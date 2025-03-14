The families of the hostages and hundreds of people on Friday evening held a Shabbat dinner at the Begin Gate of the Kirya, calling for the immediate return of all 59 hostages who remain in Gaza.

Adi Angrest, sister of Matan Angrest, of whom Hamas released a video last week, said, "My brother is alive but injured. You can see his broken nose and paralyzed arm, which will likely remain that way for life. He's alive, but in ten minutes he might no longer be with us. We need to bring back all the hostages, now!"

Vicky Cohen, mother of captive IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen said, "As a mother, I too want to get Nimrod back, to hug him and tell him I love him, just like other mothers. But I don't know when Nimrod will return."

Also speaking was Hamas captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky, the girlfriend of hostage Matan Zangauker. "You are our strength, you are our hope, and we will win and bring Matan and all our friends home."

Shai Mozes, nephew of Hamas captivity survivor Gadi Mozes , called for the continuation of the hostage deal.

"What's happening here is the embodiment of mutual responsibility. I have no words. We need to pay the price so our brothers stop being tortured and stop being bound in chains,"​​​​​​​​​​​​​ he said.

