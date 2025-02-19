Yehuda Cohen, the father of captive IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen, said on Wednesday that his son sent a message with two captivity survivors.

"There are no questions, he will return," Cohen told Channel 12. "He will return alive and healthy, we received signs of life from him from the last week. Two hostages who were with him for eight months, in conditions that were reasonable for tunnels."

He continued: "He's there, he's alive. He left some sort of message, a few words: 'He's ok, don't worry. He loves.' That's the message I received from Nimrod."

Cohen added, "I understand that his condition is good. We heard from hostages who returned that he knows how to maintain a daily routine and, therefore, how to keep himself well during this time. He also knows that the end is very near."