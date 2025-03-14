Unusual incident on the Jordan border: IDF troops identified an infiltration by several suspects in the Beit She'an area early Friday morning.

The suspects approached the forces in a manner that posed a threat to them. The forces responded by opening fire, and two of the suspects were killed. The others were arrested.

The defense establishment is investigating the identity of the infiltrators, and it is believed that they are labor migrants.

One of the soldiers recounted the incident to Kan 11 News, saying, "During patrols, two suspects suddenly jumped out at us from the bushes, so we opened fire immediately. The moment we felt in danger, we responded with fire to neutralize the threat, exactly according to the guidelines. We are prepared for serious situations and always assume that terrorists might try to breach the border."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, "IDF lookouts identified a short time ago several suspects in Israeli territory who crossed the border with Jordan. IDF troops rushed to the location and arrested the suspects."

It was further stated that "prior to the arrest, the suspects approached the forces in a manner that posed a threat to them. The forces responded by firing at the suspects, and hits were confirmed. There were no casualties among our forces."