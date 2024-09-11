Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, today (Wednesday, 11 September 2024), visited the Jordan Valley. They were briefed, at the start of the visit, by IDF Deputy Chief-of-Staff Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, Head of Central Command Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth and Jordan Valley Brigade Commander Col. Aviv Amir, while observing the Israel-Jordan border.

The Prime Minister and Finance Minister also inspected an exhibit of the war materiel and capabilities of the units active in the sector, as well as weapons that have been seized in various operations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then met with fighters from the Kfir Brigade Lions of the Jordan Battalion and the Prison Service Masada Unit.

"We are in a multi-front war. Unfortunately, we lost two fighters in Rafah today. We send heartfelt condolences to their families. In this multi-front fight, we also know that we must secure our eastern border with Jordan. This is a border of peace. We are cooperating with the Kingdom of Jordan to make sure it stays that way," the Prime Minister stated.

He added: "But the challenges have grown lately. There is an effort to smuggle terrorists and war materiel across the Jordan into Judea and Samaria and into Israel's cities. We are working here in cooperation with all elements in order to stop this.

"I am here with the Deputy Chief-of-Staff, the Head of Central Command and the Jordan Valley Brigade Commander. We will work here to construct a stronger barrier against smuggling attempts. We are doing so in coordination with our neighbors. It is important to us to ensure that this border remains a border of peace – peace and security," he concluded.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and the Prime Minister's Spokesman, Dr. Omer Dostri.