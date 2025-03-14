Columbia University on Thursday announced disciplinary measures against students involved in last spring’s takeover of a campus building during an anti-Israel protest.

The university stated that punishments include "multiyear suspensions, temporary degree revocations and expulsion", according to The New York Times.

A university spokeswoman, citing federal privacy laws, declined to disclose the names of those disciplined. It remains unclear how many students have been affected.

This announcement follows a statement from Gregory J. Wawro, a political science professor and the university’s rules administrator, confirming that hearings for students accused of violations related to the April 17-18, 2024 encampment on the South Lawn and the takeover of Hamilton Hall had concluded.

Students facing disciplinary action were permitted to bring two advisers, including legal counsel, to their video conference hearings, according to a Columbia employee familiar with the proceedings.

The announcement comes as Columbia University faces intense scrutiny after the Trump administration withdrew $400 million in federal grants and contracts due to its "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students".

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Last August, two months after the anti-Israel encampment, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school, after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

Later that month, Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced her resignation , following months of criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism.

The university has seen a resurgence of anti-Israel activity in recent weeks. In January, anti-Israel students disrupted an Israeli history class by banging drums, chanting “Free Palestine,” and distributing fliers that depicted a boot stomping on a Star of David.