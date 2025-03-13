Hamas captivity survivor Omer Shem Tov spoke Thursday evening at a rally in Herzliya, alongside his friends Maya and Itay Regev, who were kidnapped with him from the Nova music festival and released during a November 2023 deal with Hamas.

Since his kidnapping, a rally has been held every Thursday at the Dancers' Square in his hometown of Herzliya. Omer removed his portrait together with Maya and Itay.

"Blessed is He who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this time," Shem Tov began. "I am Omer Shem Tov, and I am free. I have no experience on stage, and the last time I stood on a stage was on Hamas's stage, so forgive me if I'm emotional about this moment."

"I was kidnapped on October 7th, and for 505 days I was held captive. I never lost hope. I always believed I would return home, and I always felt the protection and guardianship over me, despite there being very difficult moments.

"After Itay was returned, I felt very lonely. I was transferred to a tunnel 40 meters deep, alone, in a closed cell for 50 days, with little food and no light. I had a flashlight that I found, and I used it for a few minutes each day so the battery wouldn't run out. On the 50th day, when I was on the verge of complete despair, after five days in total darkness, when all I had left to eat was one biscuit a day with a little salty water to drink, I screamed to God to get me out of there because I couldn't take it anymore. Five minutes later, my captor came and told me I was being moved to another place."

He continued, "I was transferred to another tunnel, and suddenly I understood that even in tunnels - there's a bad situation and there's a very bad situation. Thank God, in the new tunnel I had light, and the amount of food increased. I spent the next 400 days there alone, and every day I imagined the moment of my release and the things I would do when I was free. I imagined resting my head on my mother's knees as she stroked my hair, just as I always loved. I imagined riding with my father on his motorcycle, feeling the wind and freedom. I imagined how Dana, Amit, and I would sit in the living room watching a movie together with popcorn, and the walks I would take with Lucas in the fields."

"Then imagination became reality, and thank God I am here – and I am here for all those left behind. I know what they're feeling, and I understand how urgent it is to get them out of the hell they're in. Every day there, it's unclear if you'll remain alive or die from hunger or physical and mental abuse. We must get everyone out of there – the living for rehabilitation, and the deceased for burial.

"And to you all, I want to say thank you. Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for supporting, wrapping, and embracing my amazing family. Every prayer or energy you sent me – I felt it, even when I was in the darkest place. I felt a spark of light, and that's thanks to you.

"Mom, Dad, Dana, and Amit – how lucky I am that you're my family. I love you so much. Thank you to Team Shem Tov from the Dancers' Square – you're champions! Thank you to the Herzliya Municipality for supporting my family and for making sure my portrait was seen everywhere.

"For over a year I was alone, and I'm now learning to adjust to a new unfamiliar life. I thank you for all the love you shower upon me, and I know each and every one of you deserves a big hug. Thank you for understanding that I need a little more time. I really love you all. Am Israel Chai!!!"