A Palestinian Authority resident from Ramallah who works at a medical institution in Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of hacking into the medical file of a former hostage who was recently released in the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

In recent weeks, the police fraud division received a complaint from the medical institution's management, which indicated that the personal medical file of a woman who was recently returned after about 500 days in captivity was hacked from the branch operated by a franchisee in the Kafr Aqab neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Upon receipt of the complaint, an undercover investigation was opened in the cyber department of the fraud division of the Jerusalem Police Department, which revealed that one of the employees at the medical institution had accessed the medical file of the freed hostage a few days after her return while performing technological operations that allowed him to bypass a block created by the institution to prevent unauthorized parties from accessing the patient's data.

In his interrogation, he claimed that he did this out of "curiosity", but security officials are investigating whether he had additional motives. His detention was extended until Sunday.