Detectives from the Central District Police and the ISA (Shin Bet) arrested a resident of Tayibe, an Arab town at the eastern edge of central Israel, on suspicion of carrying out terrorist activities inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS).

The investigation found that since the summer of 2024, the suspect, 21-year-old Kamal Nashaf, had been consuming IS content on social media and even made contact with terrorists who identified with the organization.

It also found that Nashaf swore allegiance to the Islamic State, saw himself as a member of the organization, and owned several items associated with the group that were found during the arrest.

According to the investigation's findings, Nashaf wanted to partake in terrorist activities as revenge against Israel for the war in Gaza.

Among other things, he filmed troops traveling to Tulkarm and shared information through the Telegram messaging app.

The Central District Prosecutor is expected to file an indictment against him on Thursday.