Tulsi Gabbard, the US director of national intelligence, decided against appointing a critic of Israel’s war in Gaza to a key position responsible for managing presidential briefings, after the proposed appointment caused concern within President Trump's coalition, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Daniel Davis, a senior fellow at a Washington think tank known for his skepticism about US military intervention overseas, had been under consideration for the role of deputy director for mission integration. This influential position oversees the President’s Daily Brief, a critical collection of intelligence assessments provided to the White House and top policymakers.

The news of the potential appointment led to backlash from right-wing figures. A senior administration official confirmed to The New York Times that Gabbard reconsidered her decision after the criticism, a sentiment echoed by other officials.

Before the appointment was rescinded, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) condemned it, calling Davis' potential role “extremely dangerous.” In a social media post, the ADL accused Davis of downplaying the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and undermining American support for Israel.

Davis' candidacy also stirred opposition from pro-Israel conservatives in Congress, who quietly lobbied the administration to reconsider. They feared that Davis' opposition to the Gaza war could undermine Trump's support for Israel.

Supporters of Davis defended him, asserting that there was no indication of antisemitism in his work. They explained that he is critical of military interventions that do not serve US interests, and he is particularly concerned with the use of proxies in situations where the US is unwilling to deploy its own forces.

The New York Times noted that, despite Trump’s calls for Gazans to be removed from Gaza to facilitate its redevelopment, Davis has described such actions as “ethnic cleansing.” In January, he wrote on social media that US support for Israel’s actions in Gaza was a “stain on our character as a nation, as a culture, that will not soon go away.”

The report also noted that, while Gabbard has remained relatively quiet on the Gaza conflict, many of Davis’ views align closely with hers and he has also expressed support for Gabbard’s foreign policy stance on social media.