The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that overnight, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria.

In Al-Ram, the forces located a significant weapons stockpile, including weapon parts, an explosive device, and a large quantity of ammunition.

During searches in Qabatiya, IDF soldiers located approximately 100 kilograms of materials for explosive devices, combat posts, and other equipment used by terrorists.

During the operation, the forces apprehended 12 suspects involved in terrorist activity and confiscated weapons. The apprehended suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the Israel Police and the ISA for further investigation.

"Israeli security forces will continue to act against terrorism in Judea and Samaria to ensure the security of Israeli citizens," the IDF stated.