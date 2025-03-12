The IDF is preparing for the Purim holiday and has provided its soldiers with thousands of mishloach manot packages, Scrolls of Esther and various books on the halachot (Jewish laws) of Purim.

The Military Rabbinate distributed 125,000 Scrolls of Esther to all IDF units, which will be used at the various bases.

The Technology and Logistics Division provided more than 5,000 Mishloach Manot packages to combat soldiers, of which about 500 were gluten-free.

The supply sources also ensured that 460,000 Oznei Haman (special Purim confectionary) were delivered in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, poppy seeds, dates, and vegan and gluten-free options.

The Military Rabbinate also distributed about 8,000 books, making the holiday laws available to all active IDF soldiers.