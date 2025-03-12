IDF compiles list of targets in Judea, Samaria

The IDF is working to improve protection for Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, Israel Hayom reported.

Together with local security coordinators, the IDF is working on plans to defend against an attack, support towns' defensive teams, and use aerial strikes to target the attackers.

The report notes that unlike Gaza, the topography in Judea and Samaria does not allow quick access from every location - only in certain areas. The new plan is that IAF planes, remote-controlled aircraft, and helicopters will arrive in the area and strike access roads and other targets in order to obstruct access to towns and neutralize the threat from the air.

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been working to ensure that towns in Judea and Samaria are able to defend themselves, out of a belief that in cases of emergency, the towns will need to fight potential infiltrations on their own, at least in the initial stages.

As a result, following the October 7 massacre, the IDF began creating significantly stronger security systems and began operating an immediate response unit which aims to double the forces in case of a complex attack.