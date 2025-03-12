Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told ABC News in an interview on Tuesday that the war in Gaza must end with the demilitarization of the Strip.

“Personally, I don't think and I don't see that Hamas is ready to disarm. If it will be ready to disarm, that will be a huge thing that can change the entire equation, but until now, they were very decisive that they will not disarm,” said Sa’ar.

He added that he believes Hamas is prepared to “take the Hezbollah model” whereby it would “give someone else to take care of the ruins they left behind in the Gaza Strip and to continue to be the most powerful military force in the Gaza Strip in order to continue the war against Israel.”

Sa’ar stressed that Israel would not accept such a situation. “This is totally unacceptable because for us, we will not be able to guarantee our security without this disarmament of the Gaza Strip, of Hamas, of Islamic Jihad.”

Sa’ar’s comments came amid talks on a potential new hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, to join the negotiations.

On Monday, Witkoff told Fox News that a deadline for the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza is necessary.

"We need deadlines," said Witkoff. "That's what has to happen. People have to understand that we accept a certain behavior pattern."

He added, "The way these hostages are being kept is unacceptable. We've interviewed all the hostages that have been released - the conditions are deplorable. Many of the hostages come out, they're sick, they haven't eaten, they haven't been given medical care. It's a terrible proposition for them, so that's just simply unacceptable."

On Tuesday evening, Kan 11 News reported that Israel is seeking to implement the principles of Witkoff's outline and extend the ceasefire for an additional 60 days, until after Independence Day, in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages.