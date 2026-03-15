Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visited the site of an Iranian missile impact and accused the Iranian regime of deliberately targeting civilians in all of its attacks on Israel

Sa'ar stated that he wants the "whole world to understand that while we are targeting military objectives, military targets, regime targets, this evil regime in Iran is targeting civilians, civilian population, and all the casualties we face during these two weeks of confrontation, as much it is the same thing that during the days of Operation Rising Lion, all, without an exception, are civilians."

"This is, of course, a war crime; this regime, not for the first time, is committing war crimes, and the whole world must see. I will later on also drive a little in order to see the damages that they caused to the mosque in this village, and this is something that everyone should see.