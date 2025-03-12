to thwart what he described as "the plans of the extremist Israeli government."

In an interview with the Palestinian Arab news agency Shehab, Sabri stated that "staying and praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a religious duty, and the images of worshippers arriving at the Al-Aqsa Mosque after overcoming all obstacles inspire hope and demonstrate the depth of the Palestinian people's devotion to the holy sites."

Sabri noted that Arab citizens of Israel and Arabs from Judea and Samaria are "the shield of the Al-Aqsa Mosque," and the residents of eastern Jerusalem are "an impenetrable barrier standing in Israel's way, despite all its attempts to impose restrictions on access to the mosque."

"The occupation must understand that the battle over Al-Aqsa will not grant it any rights, but will only strengthen the Palestinians' devotion to it and emphasize their legitimate right to it. Staying and praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque will thwart the plans of the extremist Israeli government, reflecting the great awareness of the importance of protecting the holy sites," he claimed.

Sabri regularly accuses Israel of trying to “Judaize” the Temple Mount area. Several years ago, he accused "extremist" Jewish organizations of waging a legal battle aimed at achieving Israeli sovereignty in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In 2014, he declared that Al-Aqsa was a “red line” for Arabs, adding, “We will not give up even one grain of earth (at the Al-Aqsa Mosque), since the Jews have no connection to it whatsoever.”

In June 2024, an indictment was filed against Sabri for incitement to terrorism, and he was also banned from the Temple Mount premises.