US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Adam Boehler, traveled to Iraq last month in a bid to secure the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago, sources familiar with the matter revealed on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Since assuming his role, Boehler has intensified efforts to bring Tsurkov home. The Princeton University student disappeared in Iraq during a research trip in March 2023, and her family has been pleading for action ever since. Boehler has publicly called on the Iraqi government to intervene and facilitate her release.

"The Trump Administration has done more in just a few weeks than the previous administration did in almost two years," Tsurkov’s sister, Emma, told Reuters.

"I am especially grateful to Boehler for going directly to meet with Prime Minister [Mohammed Shia al-]Sudani in Baghdad. His engagement with Sudani makes it clear that the US holds Sudani responsible for finding a way to get my sister home," she added.

An Iraqi official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the case, confirmed that Boehler had visited Baghdad in February and discussed the Tsurkov situation, though further details were not disclosed.

A spokesperson from Boehler’s office emphasized Washington’s commitment to securing her release.

"The United States cannot tolerate hostage-taking of US nationals or those of our partners such as Israel. We have and will continue to underscore with the Iraqi government the urgency of securing Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release," the spokesperson said.

Tsurkov, a doctoral student at Princeton University and a fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, has been missing since March 2023. Israel said in July of that year that Tsurkov is being held by Kata'ib Hezbollah, a Shiite militia group.

In January, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that Tsurkov is alive and stressed that Al Sudani is working for her release.

A subsequent report stated that Tsurkov is expected to be released soon in exchange for the release of eight Hezbollah terrorists by Israel.

On February 5, Boehler took to social media platform X to demand action on Tsurkov’s case.

"Elizabeth Tsurkov is a Princeton student held hostage in Iraq! The @IraqiPMO consistently made false promises to the prior administration about releasing her. BUT NOW @realDonaldTrump IS ON TO YOU," Boehler wrote, directly addressing the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

He added that if Tsurkov is not released, Sudani’s office is "either incapable and should be FIRED or worse COMPLICIT. Bring Elizabeth home now!"