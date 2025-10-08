Elizabet Tsurkov was attacked on social media following a post she published expressing support for Gaza residents on the memorial day for the October 7 massacre. Some even wished she would “be kidnapped again.”

Tsurkov, recently released from captivity in Iraq, shared a new post on X in Arabic, presenting screenshots of Israeli responses to her previous post, in which she expressed support for Gaza residents.

In the post, she wrote: “The responses from Israelis are full of insults. They wished I would be ‘kidnapped again.’ All because of my last post, which expressed sympathy for the Gazans. I’ve been used to such responses, and even worse, for years, due to my support for equal human rights for everyone.”

She also claimed, “During my captivity, most Israeli media coverage of me carried a tone of schadenfreude over the ‘Arab-loving’ woman who had been kidnapped. Unfortunately, my captors, the vile Al-Qassam brigades, knew no language but Arabic and refused my request to check Google to verify that it was unreasonable to think I was a spy.”

In a tweet posted on the memorial day for the October 7 massacre, Tsurkov wrote: “May God grant relief to the residents of Gaza and to the hostages—hungry, wounded, and exhausted. All are paying a heavy price for the decisions of leaders who care only about their survival in power and are unconcerned with their fate.”

Her comments sparked widespread outrage online, with many Israelis responding harshly to Tsurkov’s statements.