Samaria Council head, Yossi Dagan, met with Paula White, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, who heads the Faith Office at the White House.

White is considered one of the closest individuals to the US President and coordinates the relationships with evangelical leaders and the public on behalf of the President.

Her significant position was underscored last month during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, during which, despite a tight schedule, Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with White at the White House for a full four hours.

White met with Dagan as part of a marathon of meetings currently being held by the head of the Samaria Council in Washington with senior officials in the Trump administration, senators, and members of Congress. His goal is to gain increased support for Jewish residence in Judea and Samaria and to emphasize the importance of the implementation of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, as well as to enhance the work of the lobby for Judea and Samaria in Congress. Dagan was responsible for establishing the lobby together with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and more than twenty members of Congress, who are working to legislate a law prohibiting the use of the term "West Bank" in official US documents and requiring the use of the term "Judea and Samaria."

Dagan also met with Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-born US businessman and political associate of President Donald Trump on Middle Eastern affairs, who told Dagan, “It is a great pleasure and honor to meet you, and to convey through you my heartfelt appreciation to the people of Samaria. To my brothers and sisters in Israel and Lebanon, we look forward to peace and yearn for peace, and with God's help, we hope it will be soon."

At the end of the meeting, Dagan presented White with a hand-made mezuzah from stones of Mount Ebal, near the altar of Joshua son of Nun, by artist Asaf Kidron, a resident of Itamar in Samaria.

White thanked Dagan and said that she would hang the mezuzah in the White House: "I am so honored to receive this absolutely beautiful gift. I will hang it in my office. I am grateful to be here and pray for blessings over Judea and Samaria. I pray for peace for Israel and Jerusalem."

Dagan replied, "Thank you very much. I want to thank you, you are doing a mission from God. A historical mission, we are praying for your success, for our success, you are saving the world with President Trump. We are praying together to be strong in the land of the bible, in Jerusalem, in Judea and Samaria, and make the ties between the US and Israel great again."

At the end of the meeting, Dagan blessed Paula White with the priestly blessing, after which he said to her: "God will give you strength and success to restore the good cooperation between the US and the State of Israel – to be strong again!"