The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it is appointing six teams to assess the events following the October 7th massacre and the Iron Swords War and come to conclusions regarding their functioning during the war, in order to improve future responses to emergency events.

The teams, all led by Professor Arnon Afek, will also examine the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the IDF in evacuating casualties, provision of community medical services to evacuees from remote areas, the command and control operations at the ministry's headquarters, evaluate logistical preparedness and supply policies for emergencies, examine mental health responses, and the readiness of the physical rehabilitation system for war casualties.



According to the Ministry's statement, the processes for drawing conclusions have been taking place since the beginning of the war and they are intended to enhance the system's preparedness for future threats. "During the intensity of the war and while managing events, professional decisions needed to be made in real-time, sometimes under conditions of uncertainty. Drawing lessons from the work processes and refining them in light of the experience gained during the war is the foundation of the health system as a learning and professional organization," the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Health has committed to full transparency in publishing the conclusions of the teams to the heads of the medical system.