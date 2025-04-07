Police arrested nine illegal infiltrators on Monday afternoon after chasing a suspicious vehicle that was traveling from Jerusalem toward central Israel.

The chase began on Route 1 (the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway) and continued until the area of the Qesem Junction on Route 6, where the suspicious car was stopped. The police special "Tequila" Sqaud was called in to assist, and the westbound lane of Route 1, near Ben Gurion Airport, was closed to traffic. A short time later, the lane was reopened.

Security forces were filmed stopping the vehicle and interrogating the passengers with weapons drawn due to the concern for a security incident.

The police stated: "The police conducted a pursuit over the past hour, due to a security concern, after a vehicle that travelled from Jerusalem in the direction of central Israel.

"The vehicle has now stopped on Route 6 near the Qesem Junction, and all passengers have been arrested and taken for interrogation by the relevant security authorities according to what will be found in the field. A police explosives expert is searching the vehicle to rule out the possibility that it contains weapons."