Kobi, the father of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel, told Kan Reshet Bet on Tuesday about the message his son sent him with Eli Sharabi, who was held together with him in Gaza.

"The thing that's most difficult for me - I do what I do, and at night I ask myself 'was it meaningful?' since in fact, Alon is still wounded in a tunnel in Gaza. I have no control, I need to trust the decision-makers," he stated.

He added, "When I spoke with the returnees, I felt like I was with him. I saw him in front of me, and I said, 'Wow, every one of the returnees has something to teach us.' In the future, when Alon returns, we will be united but not uniform.

"I heard from the returnees about the connection and relationship with Alon. He knows how to do mental work with himself, Alon survives. He plays music in his head, drums on himself."

Ohel spoke about the message that Eli Sharabi delivered from his son: "Eli told me that they would recite the Kiddush on Fridays and Alon said that he wants to recite the Kiddush when he returns. We already started doing it, so we could be ready for when he returns."

In an interview with Channel 12, Sharabi spoke about the special connection between him and Alon Ohel. "We kept each other strong," he recounted. "Without Alon, it would have been much more difficult. We were there for each other, at every moment."