MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beyteinu) claims that the government is not implementing the law she initiated to stop UNRWA's activities in Israel.

According to her, the non-implementation of the law keeps UNRWA active in the field and in practice constitutes cooperation with terrorism.

"Here are some of the ministers who are not implementing the law and are actually cooperating with terrorism," wrote Malinovsky. "Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Eli Cohen did not give instructions to disconnect UNRWA facilities from electricity and the water network. Minister of Education Yoav Kisch did not send his staff to close UNRWA schools operating in Jerusalem, contrary to the law."

"Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich did not sign an order instructing the Bank of Israel to close UNRWA's accounts in banks operating in Israel. Transportation Minister Miri Regev – did not instruct the Ministry of Transportation to revoke the vehicle licenses registered in UNRWA's name."

"Health Minister Uriel Busso did not order the closure of UNRWA clinics and pharmacies in Jerusalem. Minister of Housing and Construction Yitzhak Goldknopf did not give orders to empty the UNRWA compound in Ma'alot Dafna in Jerusalem."

Malinovsky concludes with harsh criticism of the government: "So who will be the next scapegoat for the incompetence of this ragged government? The Attorney General? The head of the ISA? The Supreme Court? The new Chief of Staff?"