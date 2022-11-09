MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) claimed on Tuesday that Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is working to form a government with other partners, rather than with Shas, Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism.

"Bibi wanted a full-fledged right-wing government so much that now he is trying to get rid of [Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich. He is sending emissaries to [Yair] Lapid, to [Benny] Gantz and to us to get him out of the hole he crawled into. I have news for you, it just won't happen," Malinovsky tweeted.

The comments come amid reports that President Isaac Herzog called upon the leaders of the center-left bloc to help establish a national unity government, after the right-wing bloc won a majority of seats in the Knesset election last week.

A Channel 12 News report on Tuesday claimed that after the vote count was completed last week, Herzog urged Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to agree to form a national unity government, with both leaders reportedly refusing.

On Tuesday, President Herzog appealed to Lapid and Gantz a second time, the report claimed, asking them to rethink their decision. Again, both leaders said they would under no circumstances sit in a government with Netanyahu.

The President's office denied the report, saying that President Herzog has not discussed the formation of any new government with any party leaders.

The National Unity party also denied the report.

"The President did not call upon the Defense Minister and National Unity chairman regarding joining a unity government," a party spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon. "We are headed for the opposition."