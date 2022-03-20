MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) on Saturday night blasted Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked over the outline for the entry of Ukrainian refugees into Israel.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Malinovsky said of Shaked, "She is as racist as [Aryeh] Deri. They will have to take the issue of the refugees from her."

"This issue is too big for Shaked to handle. At first I thought she was being tricked, and then I realized that it is her who is tricking everyone. I changed my perception when I saw how she handles the issue of health insurance for adults. The government will have to convene and formulate a policy," she added.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) said he agreed with Malinovsky. "I agree with MK Yulia Malinovsky who rightly says that Shaked's policy regarding refugees is no different from Deri's racist policy. It is time for Malinovsky to understand that this is also true of the racism against Arabs in the Citizenship Law, which she supported."

Shaked’s office said in response, "The Minister of the Interior is acting out of responsibility for the State of Israel and not out of cheap populism. MK Yulia Malinovsky is not aware of the latest details, so it would have been good if she had not deceived the viewers due to ignorance."

"The Minister of the Interior and MK Malinovsky formulated together the initial outline that was presented to the public and worked together in full cooperation. It is unfortunate that, for the sake of exposure on the media and receiving a platform in television studios, MK Malinovsky is willing to sell out her partners," said Shaked’s office.